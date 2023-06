The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District Board of Education is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.

A Zoom meeting link for the meeting is here.

Among the agenda items are:

Three New Teacher Contracts, 8 of 17 Summer School Contracts

Achievement Gap Reduction End of Year Report – no action

Compensation Package – Action Item

Preliminary Budget – Action Item

Food Service Vended Meal Agreement – Action Item

The full agenda is available here.