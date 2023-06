The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Presentation and approval of the 2022 Audit by Erica Blumberg from A/O Certified Public Accountants.

Approve agreement with Kenosha County to have the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department provide animal control services for the Town.

Approving a municipality fee to be included with MidWest Fiber Network internet bills.

Various liquor license related matters.

The full agenda is available here.