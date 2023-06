The Wheatland Plan Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

On the agenda is:

Timothy Pakulski LGPS, LLC requests CUP for 5675 342 Avenue lot # 95-4-219-323-0305 to open a business as an inground pool installer with samples installed in the ground as finished pools as well as displays pools and spas.

The full agenda is available here.