The Salem Lakes Fire Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday starting at 5:30 p.m. at Salem Lakes Village Hall in Salem.

Among the agenda items are:

Swearing in of new Firefighter/Paramedic: Colin Driscoll

Discussion/Update of the Village’s Fire Commissions Disciplinary procedures

Initial Processing/ Preliminary Meeting

Discussion and possible action regarding the complaints against the Fire Chief Jim Lejcar and Fire Marshall Steve Ptaszynski

The full agenda is available here.