Agenda: Bristol Village Board meetings June 26, 2023

The Bristol Village Board and the Bristol Community Development Authority and the Village Board on its own are scheduled to hold meetings Monday.

The Village Board and CDA meeting is scheduled to start at 6:20 p.m. in the meeting room at Village Hall.

On the agenda is discussion and consideration for approval the extension of the option agreement by and between the Community Development Authority of the Village of Bristol and Kenosha Landco.

The agenda for that meeting is available here.

The Village Board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. at Village Hall in the meeting room.

Agenda items include:

Tabled from June 12, 2023: Consider for approval the Mobile Home Park LIcense for MHC Rainbow Lake, LLC dba Rainbow Lake Manor.

Discuss and possibly take action regarding Ordinance 15-7 Mobile Homes.

Consider for approval razing the large pavilion at Hanse Park and rebuilding with impact fees.

The full agenda is available here.