June 21, 2023 lake test results: All lakes test within normal range

For the third time in four weeks this season, all Western Kenosha County lakes tested by Kenosha Public Health were within normal E.coli levels after sampling this week.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Tuesday are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 13 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 6 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 52 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 24 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 33 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 35 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 63 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 33 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 79 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 7 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 12 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 42 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.