Agenda: Salem Lakes Park Commission June 22, 2023

The Salem Lakes Park Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hal in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Continued Discussion & Possible Action for Vandalism at Salem Lakes Community Park

Discussion & Possible action for Salem Lakes Community Days 2024

Continued Discussion and possible action -utilization and programming use of Community Building. -Susan Palecek – Possible use of community building for ceramics class.

Discussion & possible action –Movies in the Park A/V needs

Continued Discussion and possible action – Disk Golf and Pickle Ball Courts

Discussion and possible action of 70-4-120-083-2400

The full agenda is available here.