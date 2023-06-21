Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting June 22, 2023:

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- District of Powers Lake request for lake discussion. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Presentation for a request to re-zone parcel 60-4-119- 192-1210 property address, 40723 93 rd Street, Genoa
City, WI owner Benedict Shores LLC. Discussion only, no action will be taken.
- Proposed land division and rezone review on parcel 60-4-119-132-0100, property address, 328 th Avenue, owner
David and Diane Henderson. Discussion only, no action will be taken.
- Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Appointment of vacant Supervisor #3 Seat for the Town Board approval.