Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting June 22, 2023:

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

District of Powers Lake request for lake discussion. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

Presentation for a request to re-zone parcel 60-4-119- 192-1210 property address, 40723 93 rd Street, Genoa

City, WI owner Benedict Shores LLC. Discussion only, no action will be taken.

David and Diane Henderson. Discussion only, no action will be taken.

Appointment of vacant Supervisor #3 Seat for the Town Board approval.

The full agenda is available here.