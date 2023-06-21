Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting June 22, 2023:

Jun 21st, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • District of Powers Lake request for lake discussion. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Presentation for a request to re-zone parcel 60-4-119- 192-1210 property address, 40723 93 rd Street, Genoa
    City, WI owner Benedict Shores LLC. Discussion only, no action will be taken.
  • Proposed land division and rezone review on parcel 60-4-119-132-0100, property address, 328 th Avenue, owner
    David and Diane Henderson. Discussion only, no action will be taken.
  • Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Appointment of vacant Supervisor #3 Seat for the Town Board approval.

The full agenda is available here.

