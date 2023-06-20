Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Jun 20th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:59 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 8500 block of Highway F in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: A motorcyclist involved. Injuries being reported.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives