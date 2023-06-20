Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting June 21, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).
Agenda items include:
- Authorize village staff to pay North Shore Environmental Construction invoice # 11030 in the amount of $6,560.25
for emergency mitigation of illicit spill.Motion
- Authorize Village Staff to issue permit to the Paddock/Hooker Lake Association (PHLA) for a boat parade on July
3, 2023.
- Motion – Authorize Village President to sign fireworks permit for Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc on July 3, 2023
- Authorize village staff to pay Green Bay Pipe and TV for the emergency cleaning of gravel from the Village
sanitary sewer collection system.
- Motion – Authorize village staff to pay Mechanical Masters, Inc for repairs of damaged sanitary sewer lateral.
- Motion – Approve Baxter & Woodman work order #2325474 to prepare the 2023 WIS DOT pavement surface evaluation and rating (PASER) report.
- Consideration of various liquor licenses
- Authorize village administrator to sign the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department addendum to law enforcement
services contract for animal control services.