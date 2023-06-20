Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting June 21, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

Authorize village staff to pay North Shore Environmental Construction invoice # 11030 in the amount of $6,560.25

for emergency mitigation of illicit spill.Motion

for emergency mitigation of illicit spill.Motion Authorize Village Staff to issue permit to the Paddock/Hooker Lake Association (PHLA) for a boat parade on July

3, 2023.

3, 2023. Motion – Authorize Village President to sign fireworks permit for Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc on July 3, 2023

Authorize village staff to pay Green Bay Pipe and TV for the emergency cleaning of gravel from the Village

sanitary sewer collection system.

sanitary sewer collection system. Motion – Authorize village staff to pay Mechanical Masters, Inc for repairs of damaged sanitary sewer lateral.

Motion – Approve Baxter & Woodman work order #2325474 to prepare the 2023 WIS DOT pavement surface evaluation and rating (PASER) report.

Consideration of various liquor licenses

Authorize village administrator to sign the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department addendum to law enforcement

services contract for animal control services.

The full agenda is available here.