Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting June 21, 2023

Jun 20th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

  • Authorize village staff to pay North Shore Environmental Construction invoice # 11030 in the amount of $6,560.25
    for emergency mitigation of illicit spill.Motion
  • Authorize Village Staff to issue permit to the Paddock/Hooker Lake Association (PHLA) for a boat parade on July
    3, 2023.
  • Motion – Authorize Village President to sign fireworks permit for Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc on July 3, 2023
  • Authorize village staff to pay Green Bay Pipe and TV for the emergency cleaning of gravel from the Village
    sanitary sewer collection system.
  • Motion – Authorize village staff to pay Mechanical Masters, Inc for repairs of damaged sanitary sewer lateral.
  • Motion – Approve Baxter & Woodman work order #2325474 to prepare the 2023 WIS DOT pavement surface evaluation and rating (PASER) report.
  • Consideration of various liquor licenses
  • Authorize village administrator to sign the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department addendum to law enforcement
    services contract for animal control services.

The full agenda is available here.

