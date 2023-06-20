A word from our sponsors: Stand Up & Move More coming to Salem Community Library

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha Aging & Disability Resource Center — DH

Research shows that excessive sedentary behavior, or ‘sitting time’, has been linked to serious health consequences. Too much sitting can increase your risk for numerous chronic conditions including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, certain cancers, and more. The Stand Up & Move More program (also known as Stand Up) gives you strategies to do just that – stand up and move more!

The program is designed specifically for older adults who sit more than six hours per day. Participants learn in a group of peers and help each other identify strategies to stand up more often and for longer periods of time throughout the day. Stand Up has been researched and proven to reduce sitting time by 68 minutes per day.

Stand Up & Move More is an evidence-based program designed by Dr. Kelli Koltyn at the University of Wisconsin to help older adults reduce sitting time by standing up and moving more. The program meets once per week for two hours for four weeks, followed by a Booster Session at Week 8.

Sessions take place in a group setting where participants identify barriers to standing more and discuss strategies to increase their standing time. Based on a researched and tested program, Stand Up is shown to:

Reduce sedentary behavior by 68 mins/day

Reduce problems performing daily activities

Reduce pain interference and intensity

Improve functional performance

Improve general overall health

Stand Up Move More will be offered by the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center beginning Wednesdays, July 12 – August 2, 10 a.m. – noon, with a booster class offered on August 30. Classes will be held at the Salem Community Library, 24615 89th Street, Salem, WI 53168. To register or learn more about this class, call ADRC Health & Wellness Coordinator, Haleigh Couch at 262-605-6646.