Units responding for investigation in Benedict Lake area

At about 4:47 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the area of the 9400 block of 402nd Avenue in Benedict Lake.
Per dispatch: Caller heard a single loud boom, then saw white smoke.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 4:47 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the area of the 9400 block of 402nd Avenue in Benedict Lake.
Per dispatch: Caller heard a single loud boom, then saw white smoke.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress