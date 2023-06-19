Units responding for investigation in Benedict Lake area

Jun 19th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:47 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the area of the 9400 block of 402nd Avenue in Benedict Lake.

Per dispatch: Caller heard a single loud boom, then saw white smoke.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives