Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

At about 10:03 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 24500 block of Highway 50 in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: Deputies on scene. Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.
