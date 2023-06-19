Sunny skies, temps in 80s this week

How could I resist writing a weather story when the same description can cover six days?

Here it is: Sunny or mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s.

That’s a summary of the latest, local National Weather Service forecast for Monday through Saturday this week.

The warmest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday when the high is expected to reach 83. The coolest will be Thursday and Friday when temps are expected to dip 2 degrees to 81.

Dry conditions continue with the first chance of rain not appearing until Saturday night and Sunday, with 20 and 30 percent chances of rain appearing.