/Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

The Twin Lakes Chamber and Business Association and the Twin Runners Snowmobile Club hosted the third annual Rock the Lake on Saturday at Lance Park.

The free event hosted several bands, food, and a show from H20Adaptive Water Sports. This was the group’s first show.

/Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

/Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

/Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

/Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

/Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

Susan Richey is the founder and President of the organization. She is a former Aquanut and occupational therapist. The group began in 1998. /Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

The group is open to anyone with a disability, from age 3 to 65. Their website lists the events they have coming up. For example, they have one for veterans in July and one for autism acceptance in August. /Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

Here are some more photos from the event:

Renegades /Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

Relativity /Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images

Food prep /Photo by Earlene Frederick-Ember Images