Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting June 19, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Several liquor license related items.

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #6 from Asphalt Contractors, Inc for $51,223.27.

Consideration of a motion to approve a quote from Fahrner Asphalt Sealers for $24,999.00.

Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #23 from JJ Henderson for $208,192.4 This is regarding the waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.

Consideration of a motion to approve Change Order #3 for the WWTF Upgrade. This is regarding the waste water treatment plant and lift stations project.

Discussion and possible action regarding a Fireworks application submitted by Jimmy Ellis for Fireworks on July 15th with an August 5th rain date.

The full agenda is available here.