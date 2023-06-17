2023 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The 2023 Kenosha County Dairy breakfast took place Saturday with pleasant temperatures and not a rain drop in sight.

The annual event, which allows local residents to glimpse the workings of a local dairy farm, was held this year at Daniels Dairy Farm II in Brighton. This was the fourth time the farm, owned by Tom, Dale and Jordan Daniels, has hosted the dairy breakfast. The Daniels milk 300 Holsteins and farm 600 acres.

The dairy breakfast is organized by Kenosha County Dairy Promotion, an educational and promotional organization teaching people about the dairy industry, especially the local dairy industry.

Attendees were able to see displays of farm equipment new and old, browse through booths of local vendors and see plenty of cows. A breakfast of pancakes, yogurt, eggs with ham, milk and ice cream was served. Kids activities abounded, including crafts, a huge sand pile and a tractor pulled train ride.

Heather Daniels of Kenosha County Dairy Promotion announced this year’s winners of scholarships and awards at the breakfast. Winning scholarships to further their agriculture related education were, Aleah Daniels, Madisyn Henderson and Carly Lois. Here’s video of the announcement:

Various government officials also presented the Daniels with plaques and proclamations in honor of the day. Here’s video of those presentations:

Here is a video of the Daniels introducing their families:

Here are some more photos of the event:

Scholarship winners Aleah Daniel and Madisyn Henderson. Carly Lois also won a scholarship but was not present.

Ami Elfering received the James Crowley 4-H Leadership Award

From left, this year’s dairy breakfast hosts Jordan, Dale and Tom Daniels.

2023 Kenosha County Fair Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson and Fair Royalty Shelly Edmonds.