New fast food restaurant approved by Paddock Lake Village Board

A rendering of the proposed exterior of the Culver’s restaurant as submitted to the village government. /Courtesy of Paddock Lake

It looks like Paddock Lake will be getting another national fast food restaurant after actions taken by the Village Board at a special meeting Wednesday.

The board approved a zoning change from agricultural to business and a developers agreement with the developers of a Culver’s restaurant on a site south Highway 50 on the west side of Highway 83 (Antioch Road).

Culvers/Merch Network Five, LLC is listed as the owner of the business for the developers agreement.

Culver’s representatives expect the restaurant to be open by late November, said Tim Popanda, village administrator.

This is actually the second Culver’s proposed for this site. An earlier effort stalled and was later picked up by a different franchisee.

A developer’s agreement approval is typically one of the last steps taken before building of a commercial project starts.

Restaurant plans indicate that drive through and dine-in service will be available.

Culver’s, founded in Sauk City, Wisconsin, has locations in 26 states.