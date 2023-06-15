Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Pleasant Prairie

Jun 15th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 12:40 p.m., a Western Kenosha County fire department is responding for mutual aid to Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue for a crash in the 12000 block of Wilmot Road.

Per dispatch: Bristol requested to respond with an engine.

