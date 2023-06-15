Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association 2023 annual meeting is June 21

The Bristol and Paris Cemetery Association will be holding its 2023 annual meeting on Wednesday, June 21 at the Paris Town Hall at 3 p.m.
The Paris Town Hall is located at 16607 Burlington Road (Highway 142).
All interested persons are welcome.
