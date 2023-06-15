A word from our sponsors: Rock the Lake coming to Twin Lakes June 17

Jun 15th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH

The Twin Runners Snowmobile Club and Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association are hosting the third annual Rock the Lake event Saturday, June 17, from 1 to 10 p.m. at Lance Park in Twin Lakes.

Admission to this event is free. There will be live music, a beer tent, food and an adaptive water skiing demonstration.

The schedule for entertainment is:

  • 1:00pm-10:00pm: Food and beer tent
  • 1:00pm-3:00pm: Renegades Band
  • 3:30pm-5:30pm: Maggie & the Mugs
  • 6:00pm-7:30pm: H2oADAPTIVE SPORTS Ski Demonstration
  • 7:30pm-9:30pm: Relativity

Click here for more information.

