A word from our sponsors: June 15, 2023, is 18th anniversary of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Thursday, June 15, 2023, marks the 18th anniversary of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). The call to action around the world encourages communities to further their knowledge and understanding of abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults, while working to protect and defend them.

According to the Department of Justice, each year at least 10% of adults age 65 and older experience some form of elder abuse. Elder abuse increases dependence and lowers quality of life. It can also lead to negative health outcomes, higher mortality rates, depression and suicide. What’s even more concerning is that some will experience multiple types of abuse. Financial abuse and exploitation costs billions each year. The financial impact often leaves elders unable to pay for basic needs such as food, housing and health care.

Abuse is not confined to age, social or economic status, race or ethnicity. Unfortunately, the abuser can also be anyone: a close family member, neighbor, health care worker or even someone the victim doesn’t know.

Kenosha County Adult Protective Services (APS) provides investigations, interventions, advocacy and support for adults over the age of 60 and adults ages 18-59 who are physically or cognitively disabled (adult at risk). An APS worker’s concern is for the health and well-being of the person at risk. After speaking with the individual and determining their needs and risk of harm, the worker will discuss options for improving the situation and supporting the individual’s rights. Throughout the investigation, the victim directs how much or how little change they want to make. APS will work to get the assistance needed to address the identified issues. This can range from getting resources for in home care and assistance to finding guardianship for someone who does not have capacity to make their own decisions.

It’s important to keep in mind that all referrals to APS are confidential and protect the identity of the person making the report.

There are six forms of abuse, neglect, and exploitation that APS investigates:

Physical Abuse can range from bruises and scratches to death. It can also include use of restraints, such as locking someone in a room, tying them down, etc.

Sexual Abuse includes unwanted sexual advances, including assaultive behavior

accomplished through coercion, intimidation, force, or fear.

Emotional Abuse includes words that are threatening, humiliating or intimidating.

Neglect is the failure of a caregiver to provide basic needs such as food, water, personal care, shelter, and medical care.

Financial Exploitation involves theft or misuse of money, credit cards, or property. It can also include the forced signature of documents for another person’s advantage or profit.

Self-Neglect is failure of an adult at risk to provide for their basic needs, such as food, water, personal care, medical follow-up, business affairs, and safety.

If you think you, or someone you know, may be a victim, call Adult Protectives Services at the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, 262-605-6646. Office hours are Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. After hours and holidays contact Adult Crisis, 262-657-7188.