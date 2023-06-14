Decision on whether to have hearing on Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue leadership complaints delayed

A decision on whether complaints against two top Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue officials are sufficient to proceed with a disciplinary hearing was delayed Monday by the Salem Lakes Fire Commission.

Monday’s meeting agenda had included an item to decide whether to proceed with a hearing regarding complaints filed against fire Chief James Lejcar and fire marshal Steve Ptaszynski.

But that hit a snag when commission members President Allen Thennes and Vice President Allen Dunski recused themselves from voting on the matter and commission member Ed Herreid said he had not received the relevant complaints so he could not review them. That left only member Chris Dreyer able to vote. Commission member Shirley Boening was absent Monday.

All members also had received additional information on the case from village attorney Richard Scholze Monday afternoon.

“I don’t believe it would be appropriate for the commission to proceed,” Scholze said. “Any such action without full review … would be premature.”

The commission agreed and set a meeting for June 26 to decide the matter after time for consideration of the material.

After the meeting, Thennes and Dunski said they recused themselves because they were exposed to information at a public meeting that could be seen as affecting their decision.