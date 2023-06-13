June 13, 2023 lake test results: All lakes test within normal range

All Western Kenosha County lakes tested by Kenosha County Public Health on Monday were within normal E.coli levels.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Monday are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 7 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 2 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 9 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 13 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 64 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 11 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 10 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 1 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 5 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 19 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 5 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 22 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 16 E.coli/100 mL