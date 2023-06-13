Gas station-convenience store at state line advanced by Salem Lakes Village Board

A rendering of what the exterior will look like from 128th Street near Highway 83. /Courtesy of village of Salem Lakes.

Several actions regarding a scaled down proposal for a gas station and convenience store at the Wisconsin-Illinois state line on Highway 83 (Antioch Road) in Trevor were approved by the Salem Lakes Village Board Monday.

Only one of those actions passed unanimously.

Monday’s outcome represents a reversal of fortune for the developers, RS Fuels. A similar proposal was rejected by the Village Board 5-1 in December 2022 in the wake of neighborhood opposition at several meetings. Four members of the board were different then, with new individuals winning election in April. In December, board members questioned whether traffic impacts had been adequately addressed, including the use of village streets for exiting and entering the site. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation rejected allowing direct access from Highway 83.

The most recent proposal included some changes, including the dropping of a donuts and coffee shop drive-thru as part of the development and an agreement to widen and improve the two village roads — 127th Street and 128th Street — by which traffic will enter and exit the facility.

A closed motel currently sits on the property.

Plans for the site call for six fuel pumps (12 filling stations)​, a 3,530 square foot convenience store​, 18 parking stalls​, an air compressor and electric vehicle charging.​

Of the four actions — an amendment to the land use plan map, an ordinance amending the zoning map, approving a

certified survey map and a conditional use permit — only the certified survey map received unanimous approval. Trustees Kelly Sweeting and Bill Barhyte voted against the land use map amendment, Sweeting voted against the zoning change, and village President Rita Bucur and Barhyte voted against the conditional use permit.

Some board members noted the changes made by the developer to address village concerns.

“They went way out of their way to accommodate what we are looking for,” said Trustee Ron Gandt.

Sweeting spoke on the neighborhood’s opposition to the development and questioned whether commercial development of this sort was appropriate there.

“I’m not hearing anyone addressing the outcry that the citizens don’t want this gas station,” Sweeting said. “Who listens to the citizens that put us in these seats?”

Trustee Jared Young, who was not a board member in December and had led opposition to the gas station at meetings last year, voted to approve all actions Monday.

Bucur sought to have the conditional use permit sent back to the plan commission for more review, including adding new conditions requiring off-peak hour fuel deliveries and a review of designated parking spots.

But attorney Michael McTernan, representing the developer, argued sending the plan back to the plan commission when it was already approved by that body was inappropriate. His client was not willing to go back to the plan commission to have the projected essentially reconsidered and exposed to being rejected after that body had already made a recommendation to the Village Board to approve, he said.

“To get tried all over again … that’s not allowed under the law,” McTernan said. “He’s already been through this and it was approved. That’s abusive.” Instead, he said, the Village Board should add the conditions to the conditional use permit itself.

Village attorney Richard Scholze said the board did have the authority to send the matter back, but added that McTernan’s point about a duplicate review was “well stated.”

Bucur withdrew her motion to send the conditional use permit to the plan commission. Instead, Trustee Bill Hopkins moved to add the parking space review and fuel delivery hours conditions to the conditional use permit, which was approved by the Village Board, with Bucur and Barhyte voting against.

Young brought up the fate of two nearby existing gas stations-convenience stores on Highway 83. McTernan said the owner of RS Fuels is seeking to purchase both of those properties.

The site layout (click for larger view)