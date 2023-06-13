A word from our sponsors: Kenosha Community Health Center concludes Wisconsin Seal-A-Smile Program fpr 2022-23 school year

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha Community Health Center — DH
Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC) recently concluded their Wisconsin Seal-A-Smile Program for the 2022-23 school year. Seal-A-Smile (SAS) is a program to improve the oral health of children by providing school-based dental sealants.
Wisconsin Seal-A-Smile is part of the Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin. The program started in 1997 and doubled in size in 2009 thanks to a generous matching grant program from Delta Dental.
KCHC brought the SAS program to 26 schools this year and will be adding 8 more schools for the upcoming 2023-24 school year for a total of 34 schools. The SAS team evaluated elementary school students during 3059 appointments and prescribed sealants for 2,722 students. The program also educates kids on the importance of good oral hygiene and how to maintain healthy teeth all year round.
Dental sealants, made of a tooth-colored plastic resin material, act like a shield against bacteria and acids that cause cavities. Fluoride treatments are given at the same time to help make the tooth enamel stronger and protect against tooth decay.
For the 2023-24 school year, KCHC plans to restart the SAS Program in mid-September once all children are back in school. The team will rotate to each of the 34 schools throughout the school year. Registration will begin in late August or early September and will be available online or by printed forms. The number of days the SAS team will visit each school will be based on the number of students who register for the program.
Jennifer Luna, SAS Program Coordinator, reports the staff at each school is very helpful and supportive of the SAS Team and love it when the team comes to see the students. “We take pride in what we do, which includes educating the students and referring those who need urgent dental care.”
The SAS Team has seen significant improvements in the condition of children’s teeth during the second visit of the year. “It’s good to see the recommended dental work has been completed where there had been previous decay.” Jennifer continues, “It’s rewarding to see our KCHC SAS Team is making a difference and that students are getting needed dental treatment and are no longer in pain. We hope as many kids as possible will register for the SAS Program for the 2023-24 school year.”