2023 Bristol Woodstock concert series begins June 14

The free, weekly Bristol Woodstock concert series at Kenosha County’s Bristol Woods Park begins this Wednesday, June 14, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced.

Concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. each Wednesday through Aug. 16, weather permitting. Performances are on the stage in the natural amphitheater in the lawn just north of the Pringle Nature Center. Some bench seating is available; people are also encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

“It’s going to be another great summer of music at Bristol Woods Park, and I encourage people come out and enjoy it,” Kerkman said. “Thank you to all of our performers, sponsors, and other partners for making it possible.”

The Bristol Woodstock series is sponsored by Kenosha County Parks, State Farm agent Mindy Cooling, and Pringle Nature Center.

Warren Leisemann, chairman of the nonprofit Pringle Nature Center Board of Directors, said the organization is proud to join with its fellow sponsors in bringing another season of music to the stage at Bristol Woods Park.

“This concert series has grown each year, and we’re looking forward to again seeing all of the folks who’ve attended so consistently in the past and hope to see new attendees this year,” Leisemann said. “Bring your lawn chairs and snacks. We’ll be here to greet you and introduce the bands. And, yes, we’ll be making popcorn again.”

This year’s opening performance features Burgundy Ties, a Milwaukee-based group that describes itself as “a hard-working Midwest rock band.”

The full concert schedule is:

June 14: Burgundy Ties

June 21: CrossOver

June 28: Clarissa

July 5: Indigo Canyon

July 12: Trophy Husbands

July 19: Katz Sass

July 26: Kurt Gunn

Aug. 2: Judson Brown Band

Aug. 9: Listening Party

Aug. 16: Lucky Pickers

Bristol Woods Park is located at 9800 160th Ave. (Highway MB) in the Village of Bristol. In addition to the nonprofit Pringle Nature Center, the 200 acre park includes 4.28 miles of hiking trails and the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park.

For more details about other activities, amenities and locations in the Kenosha County Parks system, visit http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.