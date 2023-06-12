Twin Lakes PD make child pornography arrest

A Twin Lakes man was arrested by Twin Lakes Police on May 22 as the culmination of an investigation into possession of child pornography.
Here is a news release from TLPD distributed Monday:
Western Kenosha County's news source
A Twin Lakes man was arrested by Twin Lakes Police on May 22 as the culmination of an investigation into possession of child pornography.
Here is a news release from TLPD distributed Monday:
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress