Units responding to down tree in Twin Lakes

Jun 11th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7:22 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a down tree at Anna and Musial in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Tree is on a power line with sparking and smoke observed.

