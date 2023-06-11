Units responding to down tree in Twin Lakes

At about 7:22 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a down tree at Anna and Musial in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Tree is on a power line with sparking and smoke observed.
