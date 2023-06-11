Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting June 12, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Agenda items include:

CCLRD Intergovernmental Agreement with Village.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 2 by Asphalt Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $29,799.00, for the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.

Discussion and possible action on proposals received for tree debris and yard waste removal services. Clean Cut Tree Care $32,000.00 and Interstate Tree Company $62,520.00.

Discussion and possible action for numbering and applying Village Logos on Village fleet vehicles and equipment by Pronto Signs & Engraving in the amount of $2,592.15.

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2023.06-68, an Ordinance adopting an amendment to the land use plan maps for the Village of Salem Lakes (Maps 23, 24 & 25) for Tax Parcels #70-4-120-063-0200 & #70-4-120-063-0100 from General Agricultural, Rural Cluster Residential, Neighborhood Business and Primary Environmental Corridor to Highway Corridor Business (Commercial) and Primary Environmental Corridor. Address 30722 Geneva Road (STH ‘50’), for information purposes only this parcel is on the north side of STH ‘50’ approximately 1,400 feet west of 304th Avenue.

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2023.06-69, an Ordinance amending the zoning map for the Village of Salem Lakes on Tax Parcels #70-4-120-063-0200 & #70-4-120-063-0100 from A-2 (General Agricultural District), B-3 (Highway Business District) and C-1 (Lowland Conservancy District) to B-3 (Highway Business District) and C-1(Lowland Conservancy District). Address 30722 Geneva Road (STH ‘50’), for information purposes only this parcel is on the north side of STH ‘50’ approximately 1,400 feet west of 304th Avenue.

Discussion and possible action on Resolution 2023.06-84 conditionally approving a Certified Survey Map reconfiguring Tax Parcels #70-4-120-063-0200 & #70-4-120-063-0100. Address 30722 Geneva Road (STH ‘50’), for information purposes only this parcel is on the north side of STH ‘50’ approximately 1,400 feet west of 304th Avenue.

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2023.06-70, an Ordinance adopting an amendment to the land use plan maps for the Village of Salem Lakes (Maps 23, 24 & 25) for Tax Parcels #70-4-120- 354-2875, 70-4-120-354-2881 & 70-4-120-354-3000 fromR-5 (Medium-Density Residential) and B-3 (Commercial) to B-3 (Commercial). Address 12725 Antioch Road, for informational purposes only these parcels are located on the east side of Antioch Road (STH ’83) between 127th Place and 128th Street.

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2023.06-71, an Ordinance amending the zoning map for the Village of Salem Lakes on Tax Parcel#70-4-120-354-2875 from R-5 (Urban Single-Family Residential District) to B-3 (Highway Business District). Vacant parcel, for informational purposes only this parcel is located on the south side of 127th Place approximately 160 feet east of Antioch Road (STH ‘83’).

Discussion and possible action on Resolution 2023.06-85, a Resolution conditionally approving a Certified Survey Map to create one (1) 1.08-acre parcel from Tax Parcels #70-4-120-354-3000, 70-4-120-354-2881 & 70-4-120-354-2875. Address 12725 Antioch Road, for informational purposes only these parcels are located on the east side of Antioch Road (STH ’83) between 127th Place and 128th Street.

Discussion and possible action on a requested Conditional Use Permit to allow for a fueling station/convenience store on Tax Parcels #70-4-120-354-3000, 70-4-120-354-2881 & 70-4-120-354-Address 12725 Antioch Road, for informational purposes only these parcels are located on the east side of Antioch Road (STH ’83) between 127th Place and 128th Street.

Discussion and possible action on a contract amendment between the Village of Salem Lakes and SAFEbuilt to provide zoning permit review and administrative services for the Village.

Numerous approvals of liquor and related licenses.

