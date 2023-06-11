Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) special board meeting June 12, 2023

Jun 11th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Monday starting at 7 p.m. i the school library.

  • Agenda items include review of NEOLA Policies (Information-Discussion-Action)

The full agenda is available here.

