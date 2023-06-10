2023 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast is June 17

From last year’s dairy breakfast. /westofthei.com file photo

The 2023 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast will take place June 17 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Daniels Dairy Farm II, 1077 248th Ave., Brighton (Kansasville address).

Tickets are $10, with children 6 and under free. General and handicap parking will be on site. There also will be off site parking with school bus shuttles from Kenosha County Center (Highways 50 and 45 in Bristol) and Brighton Grade

School.

The breakfast will include scrambled eggs with ham and cheese, pancakes, yogurt, string cheese, milk, orange juice, and ice cream.

The annual family event also includes milking demonstrations, Agriculture in Action Tent, children’s games, farm toys for sale, farm machinery display and more.

Daniels Dairy Farm II is owned by Tom, Dale and Jordan Daniels. They milk 350 Holstein cows and raise all of their own young stock. The farm operates 600 acres for alfalfa, grass, corn and rye. This will be the fourth time the farm has hosted the dairy breakfast.