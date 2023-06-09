Units responding for crash on I-94

Jun 9th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:40 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units are responding to the 12200 block of the southbound lanes of I-94 for a report of a crash.

Per dispatch: One lane blocked.

