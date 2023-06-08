Coverage of opening of bandshell at Old Settlers County Park

County and local government officials as well as community members instrumental in fundraising for the structure officially opened the new bandshell at Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake Thursday evening.

The opening marks the culmination of over a decade of effort by Kenosha County Parks and fundraising started by Old Settlers Oktoberfest founder Heidi Schuerstedt and continued by Rebecca Lancour and Mindy Cooling after Schuerstedt’s death in 2017.

“This night is so incredibly special to me,” Lancour said during the ribbon cutting program. “Heidi was a very dear friend and I made a promise to her that we would continue working on this until it was finished.

“If you ever bought a raffle ticket or a t-shirt or a beer (at Oktoberfest), this is in part yours,” Lancour said referring to to the bandshell. “It’s only because of the community that we are here today.”

County Executive Samantha Kerkman said of Schuerstedt: “She had the desire to have a bandshell at Old Settlers Park. Heidi was instrumental in this coming to reality … I know she is llooking down on us.”

Here is video of Lancour and Kerkman’s comments about Schuerstedt:

Local and county elected government officials present included Paddock Lake village President Terry Burns; Paddock Lake Trustees John Poole (also a county supervisor), Mike Rayniak and Alex Attiah; county Supervisors Mark Nordigian, Erin Decker and Brian Bashaw as well as other officials from other parts of the county. Here is video of comments from some of the officials:

Here is video of the official ribbon cutting lead by Kerkman:

Thursday also marked the kick off of the Rhythm on the Lake concert series at the bandshell. The debut act was Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. Here’s some video from the beginning of their performance: