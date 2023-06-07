Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

Jun 7th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:45 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 22200 block of Highway C in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash with vehicle rolled over.

