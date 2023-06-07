June 7, 2023 lake test results: Camp Lake under swim caution, Center Lake swim caution removed

Camp Lake is now under a swim caution and a swim caution at Center Lake has been removed after resampling of those locations on Tuesday by Kenosha County Public Health.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Here are the results from Tuesday’s resampling:

Camp Lake – 727 E.coli/100 mL

Center Lake – 61 E.coli/100 mL

Camp Lake was scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.