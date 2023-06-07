Highway 50 update June 7, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

A change has been announced to for Highway 50-75th Street Construction update for week of 6/5/2023:

Due to scheduling and production changes with the pavement supplier, the following changes to the roadway schedule closure are required:

242 nd Street : Closed from Monday 6/12 – Tuesday 6/13 midday

244 th Street : Closure to continue until Friday 6/9 mid-day (No longer reopening on Thursday 6/8 in the afternoon)

: Closure to continue until (No longer reopening on Thursday 6/8 in the afternoon) 246th Street : Closure to continue until Monday 6/12 morning per the School District’s request (No longer reopening on Thursday 6/8 in the afternoon)

Please refer to the WI 511.gov project website for additional information,