County to launch new concert series at Old Settlers Park bandshell June 8

Kenosha County will be launching a new series of concerts at the newly constructed bandshell at Old Settlers County Park starting June 8.

The bandshell was funded in part by Old Settlers Oktoberfest, an annual event held at the park.

The new, free concert series will be called Rhythm on the Lake. Old Settlers Park is located in Paddock Lake on Highway 50.

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new bandshell will take place at 6 p.m., with County Executive Samantha Kerkman and other dignitaries. The first concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The lineup is as follows:

June 8: Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers

June 15: The Unusual Suspects

June 22: Gravity of Youth

June 29: Feed the Dog

July 6: Hot & Dirty

July 13: Blues Addiction

July 20: Disconapse

July 27: Kat and the Hurricane

Aug. 3: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 10: Flood Brothers

Aug. 17: Kojo

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

The concert series is presented by Community State Bank with sponsors: Kenosha County Parks, Mindy Cooling State Farm and Gruber Law Offices.