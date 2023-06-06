Paris-Brighton Schools bands perform at Kenosha Kingfish game

Paris and Brighton schools band students performed the Star-Spangled Banner at a Kenosha Kingfish baseball game Saturday.

Band director Ben Warmuth got the idea when he attended a different team’s baseball game.

“Last year I went to a Milwaukee Milkmen baseball game and a middle school orchestra played the national anthem that day,” Warmuth told westofthei.com in an email. “I am always looking for unique ways and places for the band to play, and I thought that was something the Brighton and Paris bands could also do. Our band students work very hard learning to play their instruments, and I want to reward that with opportunities for fun performances. “

Warmuth approached the Kingfish about his bands playing at one of their games and they agreed to have students play the national anthem Saturday.

“The Star Spangled Banner itself is a challenging piece of music because of the huge range of notes the melody has, so I made an arrangement of it myself that works well for young band students and for the instrumentation that we have in our combined band,” Warmuth said.

Here is a video (courtesy of Jolene Bauer) of the performance: