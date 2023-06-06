June 6, 2023 lake test results: Camp Lake closed to swimming, Center Lake under swim caution

Camp Lake is closed to swimming and Center Lake is under a swim caution after sampling Monday showed elevated E.coli levels.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Monday’s results that resulted in the closure and caution were:

Camp Lake – 2419 E.coli/100 mL.

Center Lake – 411 E.coli/100 mL.

Both locations were scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Test results from Monday are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 7 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park <1 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 20 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 411 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 2419 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 1 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 3 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 16 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 4 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 31 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 5 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 27 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary <1 E.coli/100 mL; Lucille on Lake Elizabeth 91 E.coli/100 mL; Musial on Lake Elizabeth <1 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset on Lake Elizabeth 4 E.coli/100 mL.

Bristol — Lake George 101st – 18 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George 187th – 1 E.coli/100 mL

Randall — Powers Lake Beach 4.1 E.coli/100 mL; Fox Park Beach 2 E.coli/100 mL.