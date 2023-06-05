Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 hosting blood drive June 9

Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 is hosting blood drive June 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 989 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes.

Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be accepted as time allows. Call 877-232-4376 or click here to make an appointment.

All donors will receive a Summerfest code to redeem for a general admission ticket. Donors must enter “MUSIC” in Versiti’s online appointment notes and a valid email to receive this offer.

Be sure to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.