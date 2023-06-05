Smoke from Canada continues to prompt air quality alerts here

Smoke from wildfires in Quebec, Canada has prompted a series of National Weather Service air quality alerts for our area over the last few days.

The latest air quality alert includes virtually all of Wisconsin as well as extreme northeast Illinois and southeastern Minnesota. It is set to be in effect until midnight, Tuesday.

The text of the alert says:

It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.”