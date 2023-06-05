Salem School breaks ground on new building project

/submitted photo

Salem School officials and community members held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at the school grounds.

The facility project will address several areas, including: Maintenance concerns, improving science education areas, improving accessibility, demolishing the oldest parts of the building (circa 1916) that aren’t used by students, safety upgrades and improving outdoor recreation areas. It was approved by a referendum in 2022.

The ceremony began with The Pledge of Allegiance led by Scouts. Various groups took a turn lifting a shovel of ceremonial dirt including school board members, administrators, representatives from contractors Miron and PRA, student representatives from 4K-8th grade and representatives of local law enforcement and fire and rescue service.

