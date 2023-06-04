Units responding for fire in Lake George

Ar about 3:22 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and other fire departments are responding to a fire in the 9800 block of 191st Avenue in Lake George.

UPDATE 3:26 p.m. — Bristol command activates MABAS box alarm. Town of Randall Fire Department, Paris Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department, Antioch Fire Department among those now responding.

UPDATE 3:49 p.m. — Response from We Energies requested

UPDATE 3:50 p.m. — Upgrade for tenders (water tankers) only. Twin Lakes Fire Department and Beach Park Fire Department to respond.

UPDATE 4:01 p.m. — Box alarm upgraded. Additional response requested from Wheatland, Winthrop Harbor Fire Department and Fox Lake Fire Department.

UPDATE 4:07 p.m. — Bristol command requests response from Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force.

UPDATE 4:11 p.m. — Bristol command upgrades box alarm to third alarm for tenders only.

.