Units responding for fire in Center Lake

At about 4:57 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for a report of a fire in the 27000 block of 90th Street in Center Lake.

Per dispatch: This being reported as a garage fire that is out, but there’s lots of smoke.

UPDATE 5:07 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports smoke and some signs of fire damage on one side.

UPDATE 5:08 p.m. — Units still responding cleared to return to quarters.