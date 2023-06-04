Local fire department responding for mutual aid to town of Burlington

At about 1:55 p.m., the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a request for mutual aid from the town of Burlington.
Wheatland is requested to respond with a grass rig to the 6500 block of Brever Road for a report of a tree on fire.
