Local fire department responding for mutual aid to town of Burlington

Jun 4th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:55 p.m., the Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a request for mutual aid from the town of Burlington.

Wheatland is requested to respond with a grass rig to the 6500 block of Brever Road for a report of a tree on fire.

