Crash in Paris

Jun 4th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:58 p.m., a Paris Fire and Rescue unit is on the scene of a crash in the 500 block of Highway 45 (200th Avenue) in Paris.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported at this time.

