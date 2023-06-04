Crash in Paris

At about 4:58 p.m., a Paris Fire and Rescue unit is on the scene of a crash in the 500 block of Highway 45 (200th Avenue) in Paris.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. No injuries reported at this time.
