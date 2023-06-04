Agenda: Salem Lakes committee of the whole meeting June 5, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

The meeting will also be livestreamed and archived here.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and presentation of COM2 Recycling Program.

Discussion of CCLRD Intergovernmental Agreement with Village.

Discussion on ATV/UTV committee progress.

Discussion on Village Properties to list for sale.

Discussion on Board requests of department heads.

Discussion on creating a Resolution defining duties of Village Administrator.

The full agenda is available here.