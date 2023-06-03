Units responding for fire in Randall

At about 9:15 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department, Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a possible structure fire on the 9000 block of 359th Avenue in Randall.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting the fire cannot say exactly what is on fire.

UPDATE 9:26 p.m. — Randall command reports this is a small brush fire in a backyard. Most units released to return to quarters. Some Randall units directed to 9100 block of 312th Avenue for an investigation of a possible brush fire.

UPDATE 9:33 p.m. — All units clearing the 359th Avenue scene.