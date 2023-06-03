Highway 50 update June 3, 2023

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

Hey, westofthei.com, didn’t you just do one of these the other day.

We did, on Thursday. But this update went out from engineering firm GRAEF and it was more detailed so we decided to share it as well:

Stage 2 Construction Work & Traffic Configuration continue to progress. This configuration is expected to be in place through the end of June. A more detailed timeline will be provided as the transition to Stage 3 gets closer. As a reminder, the project team recommends traveling at 25 mph through the work zone for work zone crew safety and to avoid additional potholing and vehicle damage.

Traffic Updates

Monday 6/5/23: The SOUTH LEG of STH 83 will be CLOSED from the 77 th Street (Kwik Trip Driveway) to 75 th Street (STH 50). The closure is expected to be in place for 3 weeks, with a reopening date tentatively scheduled for June 26. (Closures are weather dependent and subject to change)

Tuesday 6/6/2023: 244 th Street South leg will be CLOSED to traffic. This closure will be in place until the afternoon of Thursday, 6/8 . Work will include prep work for paving on 6/7, new pavement, and curing time. 242 nd Street will remain open. 246 th Street South leg will be CLOSED to traffic. This closure will be in place until the afternoon of Thursday, 6/8 . Work will include prep work for paving on 6/7, new pavement, and curing time.

Wednesday 6/7/2023: Paving will begin on the east end and move west. It is expected to require 2-3 days. 244 th and 246 th Street south leg closures continue. 242 nd Street South leg will be closed for 10 minutes in the middle of the day on 6/7/2023. This will coincide with the closure of 244 th Street, meaning no traffic will be able to access or leave the south neighborhood for approximately 10 minutes mid-day on 6/7/2023.

Thursday 6/8/2023 Paving will continue to the west. 244 th Street and 246 th Street reopen. Access to the Archwood Senior Living Facility will be closed for 10 minutes sometime during the morning of 6/8/2023. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed through.



Please refer to the WI 511.gov project website for additional information.